GILBERT, S.C. — All Gilbert schools were briefly placed on lockout as a precaution Wednesday afternoon after a school resource officer (SRO) heard shots in the area. The lockout was lifted after about an hour, and all activities returned to normal, according to school district officials.

Lexington County deputies say a school resource officer heard three shots while outside with students at Gilbert Middle School just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, the SRO escorted the students inside and recommended a lockout for the four Gilbert schools.

Lexington School District One placed Gilbert schools on lockout and issued the following statement just after 1 p.m., saying the measure was a precaution while law enforcement 'investigates something in the area."

A lockout means everyone stays in the building and no one can enter or leave. However, in those situations, students can move around within the building and continue with classes.

Deputies say they searched the area and found nothing suspicious or any activity related to a threat.

Officials lifted the lockout just before 2 p.m., saying all activities had returned to normal.