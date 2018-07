The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a possible shark attack on Monday.

Lt. Jonathan Evans says crews responded to an "aquatic animal incident" at 1306 N. Ocean Boulevard around 2:55 p.m.

Evans also says a girl was taken to the hospital for treatment and he doesn't believe she had severe injuries.

He couldn't confirm a shark attack, but said the girl suffered a bite from "some kind of marine animal."

