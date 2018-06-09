Cope, SC (WLTX) -- The Carver-Edisto Cougars in Orangeburg County are gearing up for their first game of the season.

One player is hoping to make history in the process.

Tapanga Williams, 12, is the second girl to ever play football for the school, and her sights are set on the pro's.

Williams is the only female member of B Team football.

"I am the left tackle and the right guard," said Williams.

Last year, she played for Edisto Sports, where she was also the only girl on the team.

Football runs in her blood. Her father also played for the middle school, her older brother Josh is the waterboy for the high school team and her younger brother, Jesse, plays for Small Fry.

"I might just be girl, but other girls need to know they can also play football. They can be scared or shy, but I'm going to open up the door for other girls to play," she said. "Boys tackle. Boys play football. They say girls can't do it, but girls can technically do it."

Employees at Carver-Edisto tell us Williams is the second girl to ever play football at the middle school.

Should her dreams come to fruition, she'd make history.

"I'm thinking about playing football next year and this year, and for high school," she said. "Then I'm going to try and make it for Clemson."

Her coach says she's off to a good start. During drills, Coach Herman Johnson says Williams is a great competitor.

"She's doing what the boys are supposed to do. Sometimes she's doing a little better than what some of the other guys are doing, so it's gonna be competitive for her," said Johnson. "They are getting around her making her feel good, making her feel comfortable. It's a little brother-sisterhood out here."

When asked if the boys gave her any hard times during try-outs, Williams says she was pleasantly surprised.

"I was technically expecting, like I did last year, 'You're a girl. You can't make it', or something," she said. "But they didn't do that. They kept telling me good luck."

Football is also a way for Williams to deal with any anger, she says. If anyone picks on her in class, she doesn't let it faze her. She instead lets her emotions out through football.

"I don't care what size they are," she said. "They're a football player."

With her football family by her side, Williams is confident she'll defy the odds.

A plus, she says, would be grabbing a few W's in the process.

"I just hope we win!" she said.

The season opener for the Cougars is a week from Thursday.

