A family helps others come together for Thanksgiving, as a way to honor their son who was killed

Six-year-old Winston Hunter died in gun violence in the town of Woodford in Orangeburg county in May.

WOODFORD, S.C. — The family of Winston Hunter is paying it forward this holiday season to the community who showed them support in a time of tragedy.

As the family continues to heal, they partnered with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and the Tri County Health Network to provide Thanksgiving meals to other families.

Abraham Salley is Winston's uncle.

“Normally we go around the table for Thanksgiving. We often ask each other to say what we’re thankful for and so today instead of us trying to mourn and instead of us trying to be in a dark depressive place, we decided to give back," said Salley.

The family helped distribute boxes with collards, mac and cheese, and other canned goods.

Salley says he hopes it will bring some joy to others this holiday season.