A locally-known annual Christmas display on Fisher Hill Road turned on the lights for the first time on Thanksgiving night.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — For one Glastonbury couple, Thanksgiving also marked the kickoff of the holiday season.

An annual Christmas display on Fisher Hill Road, known well by locals, turned on the lights for the first time Thursday night.

The large display includes 65,000 bulbs, 2,000 feet of string lights, 5,000 feet of extension cords, and a lot of heart. Most of the display is handmade by Janna Danco and her husband.

"We started 12 years ago, and it started small and it got really big really quick," Danco said. "My husband is a physical planner and he likes planning lights and hardware and all that stuff so it worked out really well."

Danco said it's like living in their own personal "Whoville."

Last year, a storm brought down a hundred-foot tree from the display, but this year, they're still bringing back the holiday magic. It's a sight that both locals and out of towners come to see.

"We've been waiting to see this since last year," said Meghan Riedel of Wethersfield.

"I've been hearing about this for years," John Tucci of Vermont said. "It's the little things. I know this isn't a little thing in theory, but them putting in the effort for this, the time, and probably the money. The whole community appreciates this. I'm fan number one."

As for that electric bill, Danco said it goes up about $150 a month.

The lights are on every day from Thanksgiving through New Years Day, from 4:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

