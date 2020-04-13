SUMTER, S.C. — Typically on Easter, Marian Baker's home would be full of the sounds of her family, but, on Sunday, it was quiet as they distanced themselves to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"This is the very first Easter I have ever spent without my family," Baker said. "We miss each other terribly."

So, they turned to video calls to try to connect.

"...but it's not quite like touching them and hugging them," Baker said.

It was a different and emotional reality for her, but, like many this Easter, she found strength in God's word.

People across the Midlands gathered at their televisions, watched online and some even worshiped from the safety of their cars during the outbreak.

Drive-up Service

Crosswell Baptist Church

"Instead of saying amen, they honk their horns," Charles Owens, the pastor at Crosswell Baptist Church, said.

They hosted a drive-up service where congregants could park at the church and listen to the sermon over the radio.

"It's very different, but yet, it's very humbling that they're still willing to come," Owens said. "I wanted the people to know that God is still in control."

Others held at-home photo shoots for Easter portraits and even offered meals to-go in place of family gatherings.

Family and friends share Easter meal while social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hailey Weber

"We have a lot of memories to talk about and this will be a memory as well," Baker said of the Easter holiday. "So, once this is over, once the virus is over, we will all get together and celebrate and just enjoy each other."

