Chesterfield, SC (WLTX) - A semi-trucker is home safe after his truck crashed along with a collapsed highway in Chesterfield, SC.

Ellen Beckham posted pictures of the accident on her Facebook page explaining that her husband Larry was driving early Monday morning when Hwy 145 collapsed from the flood waters, taking with it Beckham's truck.

According to her post that has had more than 50,000 shares:

"The cab of his truck was filling with water and it was running all the way up to the very top of the truck. There was still asphalt between the truck and trailer at the time. He was trying to figure out a way to get out of the truck safely but with water steadily coming into the cab his options were limited. He at that time said God, I've done all I can do. It is in your hands now. A few seconds later, the asphalt between the truck and trailer collapsed creating a sink hole that diverted the water and essentially saved Larry's life. All I can say to this is MY ALMIGHTY GOD WAS IN CONTROL THE WHOLE ENTIRE TIME."

We reached out to Beckham about the accident, but he did not want to speak to the media. His wife says in the post that she is thankful that he did not have any major injuries.

Aerial footage of the event shows crews beginning repairs on the road. No word on when that stretch of highway will be reopen.

