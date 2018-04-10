Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A Go Fund Me fundraiser account has been created for slain veteran Florence County Sheriff's Department officer Terrence Carraway.

Carraway, a 30-year law enforcement officer, was one of three sheriff's deputies serving a warrant in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence when a suspect opened fire on the officers. The incident resulted in a standoff where the three deputies and four officers with the Florence Police Department were shot. Carraway was fatally wounded.

Officer Terrence Carrway Memorial Fund

Officer Carraway leaves behind a wife and young adult children. All of the funds raised through the Go Fund Me account will go the the family of Officer Carraway.

Chief Allen Heidler, of the Florence County Police Department, remembered Carraway as "the bravest police officer" he's ever known.

The Go Fund Me memorial account is endorsed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association, the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program. The fundraiser is facilitated by Serve & Connect, a nonprofit (501c3) organization committed to promoting community safety, resilience and well-being through transformative police and community partnerships. Since 2016, Serve & Connect has raised over $300,000 for families of fallen officers in South Carolina. Serve & Connect was founded by Kassy Alia in memory of her late husband, Forest Acres Police Officer Gregory Alia, who was killed in the line of duty on September 30, 2015.

