Four siblings moved into their new home after their dad paid the ultimate sacrifice.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday.

The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group.

The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he was serving in Afghanistan in 2006 and their mother last year when she became terminally ill.

On the day they received their home, it also happened to be their mother's 42nd birthday.

Nazeraeh (Naz) Montrond is the oldest of her siblings. She is currently pursuing her dream to become an occupational therapist. Naz loves to help others—something her dad dedicated his life to doing by serving our country.

Sgt. Alberto Montrond was in Afghanistan with a special forces group in 2006 when they hit IED. Everyone in the Humvee died.

Sgt. Major John Fischetti was there that day.

"For the efforts and the crew that came out to cure us, we would have never been able to break contact and be here today like I am," Fischetti said.

To thank Sgt. Montrond for his service, organizations partnered up to build this home for his children.

"Life is so short," Naz said. "I’ve learned that from two of my most favorite people in the world."

Naz and her siblings lost their mother in 2021 when her liver and kidneys started failing.

Naz believes her mom would be ecstatic to see the home they have received.

"She’s probably up there crying, jumping up and down going crazy because you guys are taking care of her babies," Naz stated.

Since her mom died, Naz has taken on the job of being both parents to her siblings.

“It was a struggle. It really was, but it was something I had to work hard for every month and remind myself of the why, my siblings," Naz explained.

Now this home will allow them to live with less stress, both mentally and financially. Each sibling said they are beyond thankful to everyone involved.