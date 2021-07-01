If you're driving a golf cart this summer, remember the rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, here's a reminder of current state laws if you're planning to hop in a golf cart to get around.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says all golf carts:
- Must be permitted by the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
- Must have insurance
- Must be driven only during daylight hours
- Can only be driven on roadways where the speed limit is 35MPH or less
- Can only be driven within four miles of your home
- Driver must be at least 16 years old carrying a valid driver's license
"If you're gonna go out and operate these golf carts, be mindful that you're sharing the road with a lot of larger, bigger vehicles," said Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. "Oftentimes distraction plays a part in a lot of our crashes. Be mindful, drive defensive and watch for some of these other operators as you go out on some of these roadways."
Trooper Jones says many times when the agency responds to crashes involving golf carts, it's after dark.
Another reminder, it's against the law to drink and drive even when operating a golf cart.