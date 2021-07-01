If you're driving a golf cart this summer, remember the rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, here's a reminder of current state laws if you're planning to hop in a golf cart to get around.

"If you're gonna go out and operate these golf carts, be mindful that you're sharing the road with a lot of larger, bigger vehicles," said Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. "Oftentimes distraction plays a part in a lot of our crashes. Be mindful, drive defensive and watch for some of these other operators as you go out on some of these roadways."