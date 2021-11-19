Good Samaritan clinics across the Midlands giving medical care to the community

CHAPIN, S.C. — Medical care is something vital to quality of life. That's why the Good Samaritan Clinic was founded in South Carolina.
"When you're having medical problems, so much of your life can start to unravel," Shannon Madden, executive director said.
The clinics are located in Columbia, Chapin, West Columbia, Edisto Island and Lexington.
"I think it's a wonderful clinic," volunteer nurse Loni Scavone said. "We serve the uninsured, the underserved. Even if we capture one or two patients during our evenings, we feel satisfied that we've done our job."
Even through COVID-19, they've been serving and surpassing the needs of South Carolinians. They set up tents outside to treat patients while social distancing and masking up.
People hear about them through word of mouth mostly, but the location in Chapin just got a big sign to put up last month.
They're still looking to get more nurse and doctor volunteers and clients at their Lexington location.
Executive director Shannon Madden says she still remembers the countless faces who tell her they feel their lives have started over after walking inside.
"As he was leaving, there were several of us in a group that he was passing by to exit, and he stopped and tears filled his eyes, and he just said thank y'all so much, I love y'all so much," Madden said.
Touching lives and mending wounds. That's exactly what these people are doing and will continue to do.
Here's more information about the clinics:
Lexington
216 Harmon Street Lexington, SC 29072
Open Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
Call to schedule appointment.
T: 803.358.8339 ext. 6
Edisto Island
1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC 29438
Open Tuesdays 2-6 p.m.
No appointment necessary
T: 803.358.8339 ext. 5
Also offers dental clinic
Dental Clinic Open Mondays 1-4 PM Appointment preferred T: 843.217.7153
West Columbia
1316 Leaphart Street, West Columbia, SC 29169
Open Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Call 803-796-4484 between 2:00 and 4:00 on Thursdays to register.
No appointment necessary
During non-clinic hours for assistance call:
T: 803.358.8339 ext. 3
F: 803.753.9829
Prenatal and gynecological services available at West Columbia by appointment only.
Call 803-358-8339 ext. 3 for an appointment
Columbia
7915 Old Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29223
Open Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Call 803-790-0239 between 2:00 and 4:00 on Tuesdays to register.
No appointment necessary.
During non-clinic hours for assistance call:
T: 803.358.8339 ext. 3
F: 803.753.9829
Chapin
1808 Chapin Road, Chapin, SC 29036
Open Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
Please call ahead between 2 and 4 p.m. to schedule your appointment.
T: 803.358.8339 ext. 4
F: 844.388.6172