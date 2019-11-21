ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Google announced a collaboration with Central Electric Power Cooperative and Berkeley Electric Cooperative that will result in the construction of a new solar farm in Orangeburg County.

The new 75 megawatts solar farm will generate 180,000 MWh of renewable energy annually.

This project will spur $85M of economic investment and will be South Carolina's largest corporate renewable energy collaboration to date.

“Sustainability has been one of Google’s core values from our earliest days, ” said Neha Palmer, Director of Operations, Google. “Today’s announcement will add new renewable energy to a grid where we consume electricity, creating new construction jobs and making clean power and cost savings accessible to local communities. We are proud to call the Lowcountry our home and to be collaborating with South Carolina’s electric cooperatives on this project.”

According to a press release, the plant will help diversify Central Electric’s power supply and will provide electricity cost savings for electric cooperative customers, who make up approximately 30 percent of the Palmetto State’s population.

“We enjoy these opportunities to bring together forward-thinking businesses like Google with member-focused electric cooperatives,” said Robert Hochstetler, Central Electric’s CEO. “Solar energy can play an important role for the diversification of our power supply.”

“We support a diverse mix of generation resources that includes both residential and commercial solar,”said Dwayne Cartwright, President & CEO of Berkeley Electric. “Over the years, we have seen large scale solar projects, such as this, become a cost effective source of generation making it a benefit to all of our members.”

The solar farm is part of a larger push by Google to accelerate renewables across the globe. Google recently announced its largest ever purchase of renewable energy, which will result in more than $2 billion in new solar and wind projects located around the world. This global effort resulted in 18 new energy contracts totaling 1,600 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy generation across 3 continents

Together, these deals will increase the company’s worldwide portfolio of wind and solar agreements by more than 40 percent, to 5,500 MW—equivalent to the capacity of a million solar rooftops.

Google’s renewable energy fleet now stands at 52 projects, driving more than $7 billion in new construction and thousands of related jobs.