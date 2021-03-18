Google to invest $500M in South Carolina, company announces

Google has announced plans to invest $500 million in South Carolina, expanding to Berkeley County.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Google has announced plans to invest $500 million in South Carolina, expanding its Berkeley County operation.

According to an announcement on March 18, Google plans to invest more than $7 billion and create at least 10,000 new, full-time Google jobs across the United States this year.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.”

According to the release, Google has been in South Carolina since 2007, with more than 800 jobs in a variety of positions. The company has also awarded more than $2M in grants to nonprofits and organizations in the state.

The grants include the local Google.org Impact Challenge Columbia, and grants to the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) for free internet for households with school-aged children and computer access. They also supported distance learning due to COVID-19 for students in the Berkeley County School District.

Google also released their 2020 Economic Impact Report Thursday, sharing how 23,500 businesses, publishers, and nonprofits in the state used Google to expand their online presence. This created $4.02 billion in economic activity in 2020, according to the release.

A South Carolina BBQ business, Bobby’s BBQ in Fountain Inn, S.C., was noted in the company's nationwide Economic Impact Report in a case study, noting how they used 'digital tools to increase their online presence and reach customers.'