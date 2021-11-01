Gov McMaster orders flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff to honor slain D.C. officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor McMaster has ordered that flags at South Carolina state office buildings will flay at half-staff.
The governor made the order shortly after President Trump issued a proclamation to display flags at half-mast, immediately until after sunset as a sign of respect for the United States Capitol Police officers killed in D.C.
The two officers, Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, were killed during the rioting on Thursday January 6 at the Untied States Capitol.