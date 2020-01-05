COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will provide an update on plans to reopen the state and the coronavirus response Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

It's unclear what exactly he'll discuss at the meeting, but he may address the reopening of reopening restaurants to dining.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the AccelerateSC group, a task force designed to reopen the state quickly and safely, got input about when possibly restaurants could reopen.

Lizard's Thicket CEO Bobby Williams Jr., who's on the task force and chairs the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, said outdoor dining could start as early as Monday, May 4.

Indoor dining could start two weeks later, on May 11, if the the outdoor dining works well. However, the restaurants would be under strict social distancing guidelines and rules on sanitation.

Already, Irmo's town council has approved beginning outdoor dining again in its jurisdiction this week.

AccelerateSC, has met over the past week to discuss various aspects of reopening South Carolina quickly and safely.

In Thursday's AccelerateSC meeting, they discussed the 'response' portion of reopening.

South Carolina is expected to receive $1.996 billion from the federal government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. That money will reimburse state and local governments for COVID-19 related expenses.

The state is also receiving $48 million for the emergency education relief fund. That money is dispersed by the governor to the Department of Education and higher education institutions.

"We must make sure that this money is spent wisely, spent in a way that people understand it, is spent on things that are needed and that none of it is wasted,” says Governor Henry McMaster.

He stressed, during Thursday’s meeting, that there needs to be accountability with the money.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is expecting to receive $216 million from the CARES Act. They also plan to keep some form of E-learning in the future.







