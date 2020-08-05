COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster, along with state health officials, will hold a media briefing on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. to update on the state's response to the coronavirus and the plan to reopen the state.

WLTX will carry that stream online, on our Facebook page, and on air.

It's unclear what he'll say, but these briefings are typically where he issues new orders or repeals old ones. He hinted at his last public event that a decision on reopening more businesses would be coming "soon."

Gov. McMaster created a task force, accelerateSC, to help reopen the state quickly and safely.

The group was formed by McMaster to discuss various aspects of reopening South Carolina. The group first met nearly two weeks ago, but held breakout group meetings of their subgroups last week. The groups are response, protection, governance, resources, and information.

McMaster has already gone a way toward reopening the state. On April 20, he reopened all retail stores, albeit with social distancing restrictions, and allowed beaches to reopen as well.

On Monday, May 4, McMaster lifted the state's mandatory home or work order with had been in place for nearly a month, changing it to voluntary. He also allowed outdoor dining at restaurants to resume that same day.

He's also stopped the restrictions on travel and short-term rentals for people coming from so-called "virus hotspots" in other parts of the state.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday 214 new cases of the coronavirus statewide and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,142 and those who have died to 316.