Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said it was a big surprise to him and his family that he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The governor took a rapid test as part of the standard protocol so he could greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

The president was visiting Ohio to tour the Whirlpool Cooperation manufacturing plant in Sandusky County before attending a campaign fundraising event in the evening.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also in Cleveland for Trump’s arrival and tested negative for the virus.

“When I got to the airport, found out shortly thereafter that I had tested positive. That was a big surprise," DeWine said. "Obviously, could not greet the president."

During a press conference from the front porch of his home in Cedarville, where he plans to quarantine for 14 days, DeWine said he was feeling fine.

"When I found out, I called Fran and I called each of our seven children. I figured the news would come out pretty quickly, so I wanted them to hear it directly from me. I was able to reach all of them, so here we are,” he said.

The governor returned to Columbus where he was tested again, along with his wife and those work closely with him. He said this second test was not a rapid one and results were not available yet.

When asked where he could have got the virus, DeWine said he had no idea adding he and Fran had lived at their Cedarville home since March.

"We’re very careful with who we see. We have two daughters that live down the road. We have four grandchildren. Even with them, we wear a mask. We walk down there. We keep our distance," he said.

DeWine said he only sees four people when he travels to Columbus for his coronavirus briefing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The test on Thursday was only the third one for the governor. The first came during a press briefing in June and the two Thursday.

The governor added his diagnosis should not lessen the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

“The lesson that should come from this is that we’re all human, this virus is everywhere and this virus is very tough,” DeWine said. “And yes you can contract it even if wearing a mask.”

DeWine becomes the second governor to test positive for the coronavirus after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he contracted the virus last month.