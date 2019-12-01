WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stacey Hart has been a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent for 10 years, but this week she's experiencing something she says she never expected.

"Getting up every morning, coming to work and [not knowing] when your next pay check is, is very, very hard," Hart said. "I never thought I'd be in these shoes working for the government."

Friday would have been payday for thousands of government workers like Hart, but, as the partial government shutdown continues, their pay will remain at a standstill.

"Just giving it to God, that's all we can do," Hart said. "We got to stay strong and keep it pushing and hoping something is going to give."

Foot traffic in the airport has also been affected, according to Hart.

"It's never this slow in this airport," Hart said. "Passenger flow is real light because we service many government workers."

Despite this, Hart says the passengers that are coming have shown support.

"Getting hugs from passengers when we normally don't; it warms your heart," Hart said. "It really lets us know we're being cared for and thought about out here."

On Saturday, the South Carolina chapter of the workers union The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, or AFL-CIO, partnered with chef and owner Kristian Neimi of Bourbon restaurant on Main Street in Columbia to support the agents with food.

"I can't imagine having a family and a house and a mortgage and having to work for free," Niemi said. "The least we can do as a restaurant is bring them something to eat during lunch."

"We are very, very thankful," Hart said. "Monday morning we're hoping the government opens back up. Just give it to God and ask him to give us a break through."