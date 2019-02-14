Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has removed the entire Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, weeks after it was revealed over 1,000 votes weren't counted last November.

McMaster announced he'd Thursday afternoon he'd take the action via executive action. He said the decision came as a result of "continued misconduct and neglect of duty by board members through a series of elections and fiascos."

“South Carolinians’ confidence in the lawful and professional oversight of elections must never be jeopardized,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement. “The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. To regain and maintain Richland County voters' confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must replaced with new leadership.”

The Board members' replacements will be nominated by the county's legislative delegation and appointed by the governor.

Just Saturday, the board's director, Rokey Suleman, resigned in the wake of the revelation that hundreds of votes were not counted in the November 2018 general election. The board's chairman said Suleman's decision to step down was directly tied to the problem.

A report in the Charleston Post & Courier last month found that 1,040 votes weren't tabulated in Richland County during the November 2018 races. That represents less than one percent of votes casts.

The South Carolina Elections Commission told News19 last week the elections office failed to include ballots from four voting machines that were used in the certified results.

"This was a human error that resulted from failures in the office’s accountability and control processes on election night and in the days leading up to the certification of results," the state said.

The state does not believe the uncounted votes affected the outcome of any races.