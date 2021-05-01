LIVE: SC governor to announce plans for millions in federal school funds

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled the money could not be used for a private school program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is announcing how millions from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund will be used, months after the state supreme court told him he couldn't spend it the way he originally intended.

McMaster is speaking now and you can watch those remarks live in the video player above. This is also McMaster's first public appearance since he announced last month that he contracted the coronavirus, and he's also expected to take questions on the rising COVID-19 cases and the vaccine rollout.

The GEER funds, provided to states through the CARES Act, are to be allocated by the governor to state agencies and other entities that have a role in educating South Carolinians that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster announced last July that he was pledging $32 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to help pay for students’ tuition at private schools. It’s called the SAFE Grants Program.

It would have provided a one-time, needs-based grants of up to $6,500 that will help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in South Carolina. Approximately 5,000 grants were to be funded.

But just days after the announcement, a lawsuit was filed against him by the South Carolina Education Association and the Orangeburg County School District.

In October, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the program violated the South Carolina Constitution, which doesn't allow public funds to be directed to private schools.

"[The] program constitutes the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions within the meaning of, and prohibited by, Article XI, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution." Chief Justice Donald Beatty wrote in the decision.