Fallen South Carolina police officers honored

Deputy Michael Latu's name was added to the Law Enforcement Memorial on the State House grounds at the 15th annual Police Memorial Service.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor McMaster joined South Carolina law enforcement Friday night to honor officers that have died in the line of duty.

"For years to come, we will gather at this day to memorialize those who gave their lives for protecting us," McMaster said. "They did it because of the way they lived. Free men and women willing to risk their lives to protect and defend our rights as Americans."

Friday was the 15th annual Police Memorial Service organized by the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police.

Speaker of the South Carolina House Jay Lucas, police officers and their families also attended.

"In these uncertain times, it gives me peace knowing that there are so many heroes among us who fight for us every single day," said Lucas.

A law enforcement statue outside of the State House honors all South Carolina officers that have died in the line of duty.

Friday night, Michael Latu’s name was added to the memorial. Latu was a Sheriff’s Deputy in Marion County.

"This is a great tribute to him," said Marion County Sergeant Daniel Cribb. "I know he’d be very proud of this and very appreciative. We have a great group of guys, everyone would’ve probably love to be here, but a few of us came just to show our support. He’s dearly missed in our department."

Latu died in December 2019 in a single motor vehicle crash while responding to a call. He was the Marion County Sheriff's Office 2018 Deputy of the Year and their 2018 Patrolman of the Year.

Cribb and a couple other Marion deputies drove up to Columbia to honor Latu's memory. They say he was, "full of life" and always did the right thing.