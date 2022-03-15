Spectrum creating 350 new jobs at center in West Columbia

The company is set to hire 350 new inbound sales representatives and management positions.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — There will be more job opportunities for South Carolina residents throughout the year as Governor Henry McMaster and Spectrum announced a partnership that will bring 350 new jobs to West Columbia by the end of this year.

Spectrum is set to hire the new inbound sales representatives and management positions at its West Columbia call center.

“Spectrum continues to demonstrate what more and more companies across the country are discovering every day: South Carolina is the right place to grow business,” said Gov. McMaster in a release. “Spectrum’s continued ability to expand across our state shows that we are providing the business environment, infrastructure, and skilled workforce that businesses need.”

According to the company, inbound sales representatives handle calls from potential and current customers who are interested in Spectrum services.

The positions are full time and a variety of shifts will be provided along with highly competitive base pay, lucrative commissions, and incentive opportunities.

Benefits include comprehensive health benefits, medical, dental, and vision coverage, retirement plan, education assistance, and discounted pricing on Spectrum Internet, TV, and Mobile Services.

Spectrum's current workforce has more than 1,000 employees at its West Columbia campus which is located near I-26 and the University of South Carolina.