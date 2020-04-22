WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — After Governor Henry McMaster and Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, graduation ceremonies became the next topic of discussion.

Many are left wondering if they will be able to walk across the stage and received the diploma they have worked so hard for.

"We want to be sure that we have graduation ceremonies for those young people and their families," McMaster said.

Graduation is a time to celebrate all the years of homework, studying and a test. It's a right of passage to walk across a stage in front of all your peers, to shake your educators hands, receive that diploma and then of course the turn of the tassel.

But for the class of 2020, schools will remain closed but how to celebrate these seniors is still up in the air.

"We will encourage the school districts and the schools, and principles, and teachers, and all involved to find ways to have graduation ceremonies," McMaster said.

McMaster hopeful there will still be a way to honor this years class.

"We've heard of a lot of imaginative and innovative plans. We know that is a part of american life, it is something important to families and students as well who want to walk at their graduation," McMaster said. "We understand that we think it is very important, and we will find ways that can be accomplishment and we know that's on everyone's mind."

Spearman said she has heard those graduating loud and clear and is also wanting to find a way to commemorate them.

"I have gotten some very articulate, heart wrenching begs and pleas to let us have graduation ceremonies and I absolutely want that to happen," Spearman said. "I can tell you that your district leaders have sent us some very creative ideas on how they are planning on handling graduation."

Spearman said one of their first priorities while shifting gears to e-learning was to make sure seniors could still graduate and said that shouldn't be an issue.

"We are so proud of your hard work; you deserve a graduation ceremony and we want that to happen for you," Spearman said.

Districts like Sumter Schools said they are still finalizing a plan on options to celebrate their seniors.