ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In May of 2008, an employee died after falling into a corn silo in Orangeburg. In July 2019, more than 11 years later, a worker was rescued after being trapped for eight hours in a silo in the same location.

At the time of the 2008 death, the facility located at 443 John C Calhoun Drive was operated by "Orangeburg Foods," a different company than the current owner, "Cactus Family Farms," which took over the facility in 2014.

According to OSHA records, on May 29, 2008, three Orangeburg Foods employees entered a corn bin to clean out old corn and get the bin ready for the season. One of the employees tied a rope around his waist before entering the bin, which had sloping sides.

When the employees began to loosen the corn from the sides of the bins, a rat ran past one employee and another tried to kill it. he employee that was killed moved out of the way, and the corn began to slide.

The corn carried the employee to the bottom of the bin where his legs got stuck and the corn slowly covered him up.

One of the other employees left to get help, but the eventually the employee was fully covered with corn and was killed by suffocation.

On July 25, 2019, an employee of Cactus Family Farms was trapped inside a grain silo for eight hours and was successfully rescued.

