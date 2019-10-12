SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after after a workplace accident at a silo on a South Carolina farm.

Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner told WRDW-TV that Miguel Angel Olvera-Perez, 67, was killed Tuesday morning while working at a grain silo. The incident happened at Columbia Farms near Monetta.

Turner says Olvera-Perez was working in the silo when he caught caught in an auger, which is a drilling device.

Turner said it took four hours to remove Olvera-Perez's body from the silo. An autopsy on him will be performed Wednesday.