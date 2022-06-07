'Outer Banks' stand-in actor killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Alexander Jennings died after being hit by two cars early Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities in Charleston, S.C., are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a Grand Island native.

So far no arrests have been made.

Kimmie Stewart Casting said Jennings, who also went by AJ, moved to Charleston to work as a stand-in for the Netflix show "Outer Banks." The company and the Grand Island School District are remembering Jennings as a kind person.

Superintendent Brian Graham says as a former student, Jennings was an outstanding athlete, adding that he was a leader who had an infectious personality.

Kimmie Stewart Casting, on Facebook, issued a statement:

It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander "AJ" Jennings' mother informed me of his tragic death. Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning.

AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season.

I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ. Netflix HR has grief counseling available, please reach out to me by email or text and I can get you the information.