Grandkids ages prove to be lucky numbers for Midlands Palmetto Cash 5 winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands lottery player said knew she had a winning ticket, but she didn’t know for how much. At the Lottery’s Claims Center, she found out the ages of her grandchildren that she’d been playing on and off this year won her $300,000.

“It was very surprising and exciting,” she said.

The winner, who does not want to be identified, said she was out shopping when she dropped by the Circle K Store on Parkland Rd. in Columbia and got a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket. She played the numbers 2, 4, 13, 16 and 21 and added Power-Up to her ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, March 29.

A couple of weeks later, when she scanned the ticket at a store, the message read “Claim at Lottery.” The prize was more than the $500 the retailer could pay her, but she didn’t know it was 600 times more until she turned the ticket in.

As for the winner’s plans for the prize money, she says she is going to save it.

For selling the claimed ticket, Circle K Stores #5143 in Columbia received a commission of $3,000.