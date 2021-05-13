'Greek to Go' will replace traditional Greek Festival this year

The drive-thru event will feature Greek meals and pastries available to purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1900 Main Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Columbia Greek Festival will be replaced by 'Greek to Go,' a drive-thru Greek food event this year.

The Greek Festival, usually hosted at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral each fall will look a little different this year, being replaced by a takeout event happening on Saturday, May 22.

The drive-thru event will feature Greek meals and pastries available to purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1900 Main Street in the parking lot of the cathedral.

According to organizer's, the following meals will be on sale:

Greek Chicken Plate served with Greek potatoes, Greek style green beans, one Spanakopita and one Tiropita (cheese) triangle, and pita bread

Pastichio Dinner served with Greek style green beans, one Spanakopita and one Tiropita (cheese) triangle, and pita bread

Large Greek Salad served with pita bread

Gyro served with homemade taziki, onions and tomatoes