'Greek to Go' will replace traditional Greek Festival this year

The drive-thru event will feature Greek meals and pastries available to purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1900 Main Street.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Columbia Greek Festival will be replaced by 'Greek to Go,' a drive-thru Greek food event this year.

The Greek Festival, usually hosted at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral each fall will look a little different this year, being replaced by a takeout event happening on Saturday, May 22. 

The drive-thru event will feature Greek meals and pastries available to purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1900 Main Street in the parking lot of the cathedral. 

According to organizer's, the following meals will be on sale:

  • Greek Chicken Plate served with Greek potatoes, Greek style green beans, one Spanakopita and one Tiropita (cheese) triangle, and pita bread
  • Pastichio Dinner served with Greek style green beans, one Spanakopita and one Tiropita (cheese) triangle, and pita bread
  • Large Greek Salad served with pita bread
  • Gyro served with homemade taziki, onions and tomatoes

