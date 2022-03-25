Minds eased after Greenlawn community conversation with developer

Residents around Greenlawn Drive in Columbia have been anxiously waiting to hear more about plans for a new development in their neighborhood.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Conversations around a possible apartment complex have changed after Greenlawn residents were able to meet with developers on Thursday.

"We want to build single family attached, so duplex properties," said developer Graeme Moore. "You know, so we're trying to provide some nice, newer, somewhat affordable, rental property here in southeast Columbia."

Before the meeting, residents believed the proposed duplexes would be apartments in their neighborhood. They were nervous about additional traffic and litter in the area, and wanted to voice their concerns. However, to their surprise, the real estate agents hoping to buy the property want to attract families and young professionals for around $1,800 a month.

Linda Headley has lived on Leesburg Road since the early 70s and says she has enjoyed seeing the area change over the years. Now, she is ready for the duplexes to bring new growth to her neighborhood.

"It's just one of those neighborhoods that's been stagnant for too long," Headley explained. "If we don't have some progression with this, I don't know what's going to happen."

After the meeting residents say their minds are more at ease. Melody Carroll says she looks forward to seeing what the developer's promises come to life.

"It's going to be nice rental property, hardy plank, a gated community, greenspace, they've got walking paths, so in the long run it's going to be the best thing," Carroll stated.

The developers do not have mock ups of how the duplexes will look right now, but they expect a designer to send them within the next few weeks. Once they have copies of the mockups they will present to the community again.