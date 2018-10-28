The Greenville County Sheriff's Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The man was seen in several locations around northern Greenville County on Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Department. He is driving a late model silver Ford Explorer with interior blue lights and a siren, and carrying a badge and handgun.

The man is representing himself as a police or Secret Service officer.

The Sheriff's Department urges residents to be cautious, and to call 911 if they have contact with the man.

