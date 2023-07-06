Lexington County restaurant owner convicted of murdering his wife's lover

Leon was accused of shooting to death Arturo Bravo Santos, who prosecutors say was having an affair with Leon's wife, on February 14 2016.

The panel of men and women got the case in the early afternoon Thursday and rendered their verdict in just under three hours, both on the murder and a weapons charge. A sentence will be handed down momentarily.

Leon was accused of shooting to death Arturo Bravo Santos, who prosecutors say was having an affair with Leon's wife, on February 14 2016. Prosecutors say he found the two in a parked truck in a Lexington County park and ride.

Leon owned a group of Mexican restaurants in the area and was well-known in the community.

Prosecutors said this was a malicious plan by Leon to catch his wife having an affair, and murder the pair. During the trial, they claimed Leon had installed a tracking device on his wife's vehicle a month before the killing, and had decide on the night of the killing to track them to that location.

Prosecutors showed pictures of Leon's wife and Bravos that the couple had taken together. The state said the wife and locked the private images into an app on her phone that couldn't be unlocked without a passcode.

They also claimed he discovered $50,000 was missing from a safe at the couple's home.

Leon, however, told the jury he thought his wife may have been involved in drugs and didn't come to the crime scene that night intending to kill anyone. He said he heard his wife screaming inside a vehicle and then saw Santos, who he claimed threatened him.