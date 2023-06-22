Who was Arturo Bravo Santos? Learn more about the victim at the center of the Greg Leon murder trial in testimony from his roommate, romantic partner.

In the third day of witness testimony in the Greg Leon murder trial, victim Arturo Bravo Santos' roommate testified about her role in helping SLED as an informant.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The defense for a Lexington restaurant owner charged with murder is trying to cast doubts about the victim's character.

Greg Leon is on trial this week for killing Arturo Bravo Santos, his wife's lover, on Valentine's Day of 2016.

His defense spent part of the day challenging a prosecution witness who was both an informant and romantically involved with the victim.

The woman, identified in court as Ruby, testified on Thursday and described Santos as funny, charming, and always smiling.

But Ruby said she was given $500 to tell lawyers a different story.

Ruby testified she met with one of defendant Greg Leon's employees, named Maria. On the stand, Ruby said she was working at a bakery at the time of the murder. She said Maria started coming to the bakery three months after Santos died and befriended Ruby.

In December 2019, Ruby testified Maria called her and asked to meet to speak about Leon concerning the killing. Ruby went to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and agreed to be an informant. She wore a wire to the meeting allowing SLED investigators to listen in.

SLED Agent Phillip Turner testified about this meeting and the start of his investigation into witness tampering, which Turner says was a separate investigation from the murder charge.

Then in 2022, Turner testified Ruby was instructed to call Maria and set up another meeting. Again, Ruby wore a wire when she went to meet with Maria.

The two women met in the parking lot of attorney Dick Harpootlian's law office. Harpootlian was representing Leon at the time, but Turner testified Harpootlian had no involvement or knowledge of this investigation.

Ruby had two devices on her: one that recorded audio and video and a separate device that did not record anything but allowed agents to listen to what was happening live.

A video, submitted into evidence and played in court, showed the two women sitting in the car. Another man named Jose was with them. Then, a phone rang. The person on the other line is called "Goyo," which prosecuting attorney Rick Hubbard pointed out is a common nickname for "Gregario," Leon's full first name.

The four people spoke entirely in Spanish, which the court heard in the video. An English transcription, translated by the FBI per SLED's request, was given to each juror and read out loud to the courtroom.

In the conversation that Agent Hubbard read, Maria gave Ruby instructions for a statement that she was told to give to attorneys in Harpootlian's law office. The prosecution said Maria instructed Ruby to say that Santos was dangerous. Hubbard outlined the direction in the transcription: Maria told Ruby to explain that Santos was a pedophile, had raped her while holding a gun in her mouth, and was the leader of a violent Mexican gang.

When asked if this was true during the state's questioning, Ruby said it was not.

In the transcription, the state said Maria told Ruby that "Goyo" would pay her and help secure a visa if Ruby gave that statement to lawyers.

After Ruby gave the statement, the two women drove to San Jose, a Mexican restaurant Greg Leon owns. According to Ruby's testimony, Leon was there.

GPS data from Leon's device was submitted into evidence, which prosecutors said traces Leon to the restaurant.

Ruby testified that Maria and Leon returned to the kitchen out of sight. When the two returned, Maria handed Ruby $500, which she later turned over to SLED.

When it was time for cross-examination, defense attorney Jack Swerling pushed back on Ruby's testimony. Most of the instruction, Swerling pointed out, came from Maria — not from Leon.

Swerling said Leon said over the phone that he "could not guarantee" any payment. All the directions about telling attorneys that Santos had engaged in illegal activity were Maria's instruction, Swerling pointed out.

Then, Swerling had Ruby clarify that this false statement was only supposed to be for attorneys, and there was never any talk of giving this incorrect information during sworn testimony in court. Swerling remarked, Maria said there would be no trial at all.

Then, Swerling spent time calling into question Santos' character. While answering questions about the nature of her relationship with Santos, Ruby said the two had moved in together in 2012. At that time, they were in a romantic, physical relationship, according to Ruby.

The two continued that relationship up until the day Santos died. At the same time, Ruby testified Santos was seeing other women. Ruby added she did not know how many women he was seeing but said many of them would give him gifts.

Swerling compared Santos to a "gigolo," saying he depended on women like Rachel Leon to support him financially.

Throughout her testimony, Ruby maintained that she was in love with Santos and still cares about him even now, seven years after his death.