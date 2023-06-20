Opening statements and first witness testimonies heard in Greg Leon murder trial

Greg Leon is charged with killing his wife's lover on Valentine's Day in 2016. The prosecution argues this was a malicious plan, the defense says it's self-defense.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Both sides gave opening statements Tuesday in the murder trial of Greg Leon, a once-prominent restaurant owner in Lexington County accused of killing his wife's lover over seven years ago.

Leon is accused of shooting to death Arturo Bravo Santos, who prosecutors say was having an affair with Leon's wife, on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Prosecutors say he found the two in a parked truck in a Lexington County park and ride.

Leon owned a group of Mexican restaurants in the area and was well-known in the community.

In their opening statement, the prosecution — led by attorneys Rick Hubbard and Suzanne Mays — said this was a malicious plan by Leon to catch his wife having an affair, and murder the pair. But the defense, led by attorney Jack Swerling, said their client didn’t know about the affair and was acting in self defense when he heard his wife scream when he arrived at the scene.

Seven witnesses took the stand at the Lexington County Courthouse. The witnesses — mostly investigators, first responders, and 911 communication center operators from Lexington County — answered questions about the crime scene on Feb. 14, 2016.

The state presented a variety of evidence, including body cam footage, surveillance camera footage and crime scene photos. Prosecutors said it showed the defendant, Greg Leon, pulling up to the parking lot where his wife was in a truck with Santos. They claimed Leon can be seen walking up to his wife’s white Mercedes before standing in front of Santos’ silver Toyota Tundra.

Prosecutors said Leon pointed his weapon inside and then walked to the rear passenger side door. He opened it, and then there is movement inside. Just seconds later, prosecutors said Santos was shot and killed.

Witnesses walked through each minute of this altercation — from the 36 minutes where Rachel Leon was in the car with Arturo Bravo Santos, to roughly 60 seconds that Greg Leon spends at the scene, to the 11 minutes after the shooting where Leon called his lawyer first, then his son and then 9-1-1.

The prosecution argued this crucial moment was Greg Leon’s plan to murder his wife and her lover while catching them in the act. They say the malice started when he first put a tracker on his wife's car in January 2016. The defense argues Leon drove to the Park and Ride at 110 Riverchase Way on Feb. 14, 2016 with the intent to catch them in the act and then shoot and kill the pair.

The prosecution played the 9-1-1 call from that night, where Leon tells the operator, "I shot my wife and her lover. I shot them both."

But the defense said their client was acting in self-defense after he heard his wife’s scream. Swerling said Leon was aware something was wrong with his wife, but instead of an affair, he had thought it was potentially illicit drug use.

Swerling argued Leon went to the parking lot to see what his wife was up to. The defense claimed Leon heard his wife scream inside the Toyota Tundra, and when he opened the passenger door, he saw Santos naked and his wife with her pants down. With seconds to react, the defense said Leon acted on instinct to protect his wife.

Some of the other prosecution evidence included crime scene photos showing the bullet ricochet photographed at the scene, clothing found in the truck's interior, and Valentine's Day gifts--presumably from Santos to Rachel Leon, including a teddy bear and chocolate.

Rachel Leon was not shot in the altercation. Surveillance video shows her getting out of the car three minutes after the shooting.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand Wednesday when court resumes at 9 a.m.