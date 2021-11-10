Chophouse restaurant coming to Columbia's Devine Street

Griffin Chophouse has a Lexington location and is both a steakhouse and a butcher shop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new restaurant is coming to Columbia's Devine Street.

Griffin Chophouse announced Monday they're going to lease and redevelop a property at 4418 Devine Street, which is the site of the former Dark Horse Tattoo parlor. That's beside the Shell Gas Station and is near the intersection of Devine and Beltline Boulevard.

Griffin Chophouse has a Lexington location and is both a steakhouse and a butcher shop. The company says they'll do extensive renovations to the property including a new storefront, a large outdoor dining area, and additional parking.

"I'm thrilled to bring the chophouse experience to the Devine Street-Cross Hill area, not far from where I grew up," said the store's Chef Henry Griffin.

The menu features signature items such as Certified Angus Beef, dry-aged steaks, an array of BBQ, ribs, seafood, and salads, as well as brisket candy.

The restaurant will also have a full bar and host monthly beer, wine, and liquor pairings as well as daily lunch special. The store will also offer catering.