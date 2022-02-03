Group helps South Carolinians do taxes for free

The statewide non-profit SC Thrive is helping folks from now until April 18, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina tax filers can avoid preparation fees by filing their taxes for free online with statewide nonprofit, SC Thrive.

To qualify for this service, filers must have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less for individuals or $95,000 or less for married couples filing jointly.

This tax season, from now through April 18, 2022, individuals can use Thrive Hub, SC Thrive’s online platform that connects people to quality-of-life resources, to submit their state and federal returns securely.

In addition, filers can claim available tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Recovery Rebate Credit at no extra cost. People who do not normally file can submit a return to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, which allows individuals to claim unpaid stimulus funds.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, filers are strongly encouraged to use this opportunity to safely file their taxes from home or wherever they have internet access.

Over the years thousands of families submitted their taxes with SC Thrive to get their maximum refund. Although in-person tax clinics are limited due to the pandemic, SC Thrive knows the importance of providing a safer option for families to take advantage of a free tax filing benefit.