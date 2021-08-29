2-alarm apartment fire displaces 14 in Columbia

No injuries have been reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say at least 14 people have been forced out of their homes by a late-night fire in Columbia's St. Andrews community on Saturday.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the blaze happened at the Grove at St. Andrews apartments off of Zimalcrest Drive around 10:30 p.m. Second shift fire crews arrived to find flames already coming through the roof of one apartment building resulting in a second alarm.

While the building itself was significantly damaged by fire, smoke and water, there were no injuries reported according to the fire department.