Local News

2-alarm apartment fire displaces 14 in Columbia

No injuries have been reported
Credit: Columbia Fire Department
Flames shoot out of an apartment building at the Grove at St. Andrews on Aug. 28, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say at least 14 people have been forced out of their homes by a late-night fire in Columbia's St. Andrews community on Saturday.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the blaze happened at the Grove at St. Andrews apartments off of Zimalcrest Drive around 10:30 p.m. Second shift fire crews arrived to find flames already coming through the roof of one apartment building resulting in a second alarm.

While the building itself was significantly damaged by fire, smoke and water, there were no injuries reported according to the fire department. 

Irmo Fire District also assisted in helping knock down the fire. The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating exactly how it started.

