Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect

CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months.

You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change.

"We got construction gearing right back up to speed finally, with all the delays that we've had, so that should be in full force here real quick and I know as far as the other tenants go, I know there's a, which is not associated with us, but I know there's a dental office coming in there and from what I understand it's going to be an axe throwing business," Ron Pereira, CEO of Happy Fork said.

Pereira explains COVID pushed them behind, and they're still waiting on some restaurant equipment to bring in a bakery, drive through restaurant and sports bar BBQ place to this complex.

"We hope to expand, but our full focus right now is on this complex. WE want to get this up and running, get this operational, see what it's made of and give Chapin what we've been promising for a little bit now," said Christopher Holme, executive chef of Chophouse of Chapin.

The development group had to get approval from Chapin's architectural review board back in July 2019.

"The architectural review board, when they approve a structure, that is the final decision in the aesthetics of the building, assuming that they have received land development approval from either the planning commission or myself. They are then able to go to Lexington County and go through the building permit process," said Kevin Singletary, Chapin's planning and zoning manager.

Now the focus is on plumbing, electrical and interior design.

In the next three months, the hospitality group Happy Fork expects their sports bar/BBQ restaurant to be up and running.