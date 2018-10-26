Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's two candidate's for governor squared off in a final debate before voters take to the polls.

Republican Governor Henry McMaster and Democrat Representative James Smith went back and forth with each other on topics like the SCE&G, medical marijuana and the state's prison system.

SCE&G/Dominion Energy Merger

When it comes to the deal with Dominion Energy and SCE&G, both candidates agree that Dominion's proposal is weak, but they differ on the sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper. Governor McMaster says he is continuing to look at offers on the table, while Representative Smith says the state should look at other forms of renewable energy.

Medical Marijuana

When asked about medical marijuana, the candidates differed on their opinions. McMaster believes that medical marijuana should not be legalized in the state, while Smith says it could be a benefit to the state and South Carolinians.

"I'm a co-sponsor of the compassionate care act," says Smith. "I believe the science is very clear. It is available in other states and there are several folks within law enforcement that share my belief in this. It's a significant difference that Henry and I have and I believe that if we want to move South Carolina forward we ought to make this resource available."

"Just a few days a go the chairman of the South Carolina Medical Association wrote an opinion piece in the paper that medical marijuana, there's no such thing," says McMaster. "That's why the FDA has not approved it. That's why it's illegal nationally. It is the the consistent opinion of law enforcement, that it would be a detriment to society."

Department of Corrections

On the topic of state prisons and if they are rehabilitating inmates, Smith pushed that there should be more done to help non-violent offenders expunge their records. McMaster focused his response on the state's efforts to keep cell phones out of prisons.

"Bryan Stirling, the director of the Department of Corrections, and I have sought to be able to jam those signals of cell phones that continue to be smuggled in," says McMaster. "We have not been able to do that, but in the meantime we are experimenting with a managed access system that jams some signals at Lee correctional institution. We also provide workforce development inside the prison."

"We want to get prisoners back to work, one of the ways we've worked to do that is with our Chamber of Commerce all of which have supported an expanding of expungement," says Smith. "So that non-violent offenses can be expunged from people's records."

This was the final debate for the two candidates for governor before voters head to the polls on November 6th.

