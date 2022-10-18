Deputies: Student brought loaded gun to Keenan High School

Officers say the gun was found in the student's backpack.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they've charged a Keenan High School student with bringing a gun on campus.

Officers say school administrators were told the 17-year-old male student had a gun after the student went through the metal detector. Deputies say administrators then went up to the student and found the loaded firearm inside his book bag.

According to officers, the gun had been stolen out of Kingstree in Williamsburg County. The gun was then taken by the school resource officer.

There’s no evidence that any students or staff were threatened or presented with the gun, officers add.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry. He was then booked into the juvenile wing of the Richland County Detention Center.

In a separate incident, deputies say they arrested a Keenan High School student after a verbal threat was made to the school staff.