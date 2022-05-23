15-year-old had loaded gun at Lower Richland High, deputies say

Officers say the student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen who they say brought a gun to Lower Richland High School.

Officers say on Monday morning, someone at the school found out that a 15-year-old student had brought the loaded gun on campus. Investigators say when he realized staff knew he had it, he then put it in his car.

Administrators searched the vehicle and found the weapon, according to deputies. They add that no threats were made to any students or staff.

Officers say the student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18. He was arrested and booked into the juvenile wing at the Richland County Detention Center.