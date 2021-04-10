Habitat for Humanity observes October 4th as ‘World Habitat Day’

Habitat for Humanity South Carolina and other housing partners gathered at the SC State House Monday morning to promote the organization's $33.5 million investment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 4th marks World Habitat Day. Since 1985, the day has been designated to reflect on the basic rights to adequate shelter.

This is something that is celebrated all over the world," said Nancy Lee, Habitat for Humanity SC's Executive Director. "It's not just about Habitat for Humanity, and it's about housing and affordable-safe-decent shelter. 40 out of the 46 counties in South Carolina is unaffordable to rent a basic two-bedroom apartment."

Habitat for Humanity South Carolina and other housing partners gathered at the SC State House Monday morning to promote the organization's $33.5 million investment for affordable housing in our state.

"Last year was challenging. Even with covid, one fewer home was built, rehab, or repaired before the year before. Our 2020-2021 numbers look like there will be 100 homes more than the previous two years.

During the presentation, several Habitat for Humanity executives and elected officials shared insight about the different branches' achievements in certain midlands areas. They also shared some of the challenges they are currently facing.

Habitat for Humanity is observing October 4th as ‘World Habitat Day’ at the State House pic.twitter.com/epupvIVNOZ — Devin Johnson (@Devin_reports) October 4, 2021

"Orangeburg is one of those towns that need affordable homeownership than anywhere else," said Jessica Burgoyne, Edisto Habitat for Humanity's Executive Director. "If we were to build at the rate we are building with the numbers we are aware of, it would take us four years right now."