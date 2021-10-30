Tips to stay safe while trick-or-treating this weekend

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is sharing some safety tips for those who plan to take to the streets of local neighborhoods this weekend in search of Halloween treats.
The department released a bulleted list for both trick-or-treaters and drivers on Saturday.
Suggestions for parents and trick-or-treaters included:
- Wearing reflective strips on costumers and bags and wearing light-colored clothing.
- Carrying a flashlight or other illuminated item such as a glow stick
- Checking to make sure your costume or mask does not block your vision.
- Only visiting homes you know with a porch light on and never going inside someone's home.
- Making sure children 12 and under are accompanied by and adult.
- Making sure children old enough to be out alone carry a cell phone and flashlight.
- Reviewing the route ahead of time and agreeing on a time for the trick-or-treaters to return home.
- Trick-or-treating in groups and remaining in well-lit areas.
- Always crossing the street at corners using traffic signals and walkways.
- Staying on sidewalks and grassy areas whenever possible.
- Inspecting candy before eating it, looking for and avoiding any that appears to have been tampered with or opened.
And while there are fewer suggestions for drivers, they are nonetheless extremely important. The department urged motorists to:
- Take extra precautions during the hours when trick-or-treaters will be out.
- Exiting and entering driveways, walkways, and crosswalks slowly.