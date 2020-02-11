WATCH: Candy parachutes bring joy to trick or treaters in Virginia on Halloween

The couple who dropped the parachutes had about 15 or 20 kids, many with parents, come by for trick or treating. It was more than they thought due to the pandemic.

MCLEAN, Va. — Anna Tate and her fiance live in McLean, Virginia, and got creative to spread some Halloween spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, along with a few family members, made candy bags attached to mini parachutes that were dropped down to trick or treaters on Saturday.

The couple who dropped the parachutes had about 15 or 20 kids, many with parents, come by for trick or treating. It was more than they thought would participate due to the pandemic.

The candies they gave out were a variety of chocolates, Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish.