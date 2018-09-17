Lexington, SC (WLTX) A February 2018 hammer attack has landed one man in prison for the next 15 years.

John Patterson Hodges, 34 from Darlington was sentenced to 15 years for his attempted murder attack with a hammer on a friend. The judge says this is classified as a "no parole" offense.

On February 18, 2018, while at a residence in Gaston, a verbal exchange resulted in Hodges striking the victim on the back of his head with a hammer as the victim was walking away. The victim reports that he lost consciousness for a few moments.

After regaining consciousness, the victim realized that Hodges was striking him with a hammer on his head, face, back, and chest areas while he was laying on the ground. Witnesses at the scene corroborated the victim’s account and told law enforcement that Hodges was kicking the victim in the chest during the attack as well.

The hammer was recovered at the scene by the Lexington County Sheriff department who handled the investigation. Hodges confessed and told deputies that the hammer was right in his face so he grabbed it and "flipped and started hitting him".

Hodges has prior convictions fro manufacturing methamphetamine, four counts of burglary in the second degree-violent, and several property crimes.

