Damage at Hammond School estimated to be $1 million

The fire broke out Wednesday and caused damage to classrooms at the private school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No foul play is suspected in the fire at Hammond School in Columbia, although a definitive cause hasn't been determined yet.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told News19 Thursday the investigation into the cause of the blaze at the private school will likely be done on Friday, but at this point there's no evidence to suggest there was anything intentional about its origins.

Jenkins also updated the toll of the fire, saying the damage estimate is now around $1 million.

Firefighters got the first call about the fire at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday at the school located on Galway Lane, just off Veterans Road. When they arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of one of the buildings in the lower school portion of the campus. Flames were spreading to a second building on the property.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly however. There were no reported injuries.

Jenkins said there was a crew working in the building at the time but they all got out safely. He said a classroom and the roof took damage, and a breezeway sustained heat damage. The fire did not spread to a nearby cafeteria.

Andy North, Hammond's Head of School, said the lower school---which is pre-K through 4th grade--would have no class Thursday. All other students, however, had school as normal.