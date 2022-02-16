Fire at Hammond School in Columbia under control

Multiple fire engines were called to the school located on Galway Lane, just off Veterans Road, just before 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia fire crews say a fire Wednesday night at Hammond School damaged one building but is now under control.

A photo from the scene shared on social media showed flames coming from the top of the structure. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the blaze was located in the lower school in one building on campus. Officials add that the flames were quickly spreading to a second building on the property. This prompted units on scene to call for a second alarm.

Cissy Pope, a spokesperson for the school, said that no one was in the building at the time of the fire and everyone is safe.

Hammond School was founded back in 1966.