Fire heavily damages apartments off Garners Ferry Road in Columbia

Officials say over 20 residents are displaced by the blaze.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fire has heavily damaged a building at an apartment complex on the southeast side of town, officials with the Columbia Fire Department say.

The fire happened at the Hampton Greene Apartments on Gills Creek Drive, which is just off Garners Ferry Road behind the Target shopping center.

Dozens of firefighters responded around 3:15 p.m. and when they got there they found heavy smoke coming from one building. The fire was seen spreading from the second floor to the attic.

No injuries have been reported so far, according to fire officials. About 20 to 25 residents will be displaced.

It's unclear what may have caused the fire.

The Fort Jackson Fire Department is assisting.