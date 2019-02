RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — An alleged incident with an inmate has lead to assault charges for one correctional officer.

Sheik S. Johnson is charged with misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery.

On October 18, 2018, Johnson reportedly punched an inmate in the head several times while working at Lieber Correctional Institution. The inmate suffered a laceration to the head.

According to a report, the suspect admitted to the offense.