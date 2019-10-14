COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is up and running until Sunday, October 20, and there are many events going on this week that fair-goers may be interested in checking out before the fair comes to an end.
- Monday, October 14
- College Day - All college students with a current valid college ID may enter free.
- S.C. Parks Day - Representatives from several state and national parks in South Carolina will showcase the fun, learning and adventure that can be found for visitors to the parks. Tents will also feature fun activities and giveaways.
- Battle of the DJ's - Sponsored by Pepsi and iHeart, a Battle of the DJ's will be held on the Pepsi Place stage at 6 p.m. Ten of our state's most talented DJ's will battle it out for the chance to be called the best DJ in South Carolina.
- Tuesday, October 15
- Kindergarten Day - Free admission to kindergarten classes and their teachers who would like to visit the Fair on Kindergarten Day.
- Must be scheduled in advance. Also happening on Wednesday, October 16.
- Wednesday, October 16
- Seniors Day - Free Ferris wheel rides for those 55 and older.
- 150th Celebration Wheel not included.
- Thursday, October 17
- Exceptional Citizens Day - Persons with life-long disabilities (developmental or physical) admitted free.
- Friday, October 18
- See "Catch the Comet" section below.
- Saturday, October 19
- USC Football Deal - Free admission with USC football ticket before kickoff.
- Sunday, October 20
- See "Catch the Comet" section below.
- Everyday Deals
- Lunch Bunch Promo - Pop in and out of the State Fair for lunch with a special Lunch Bunch ticket, available each weekday from noon until 2 p.m. Pay your entry fee with a refundable $10 (cash only) and return to the ticket booth by 2 p.m. to get your money back.
- No debit or credit cards will be accepted for this promotion.
- Free military entry (active and retired) with a valid ID
- Free entry for kids age 5 and under
- Seniors get into the fair for $7 every day (55 and older)
- Catch the Comet
- Visitors to this year's SC State Fair will have a new weekend shuttle option for getting to the fairgrounds and can receive a complimentary $5 food voucher in the process. The Comet bus system in Columbia will provide free shuttle service between the South Carolina State Museum at 301 Gervais St. and the fairgrounds each Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Fair.
The shuttle will leave the museum each hour from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. with hourly return trips from the fair to the museum from 10 p.m. to midnight each weekend day except the final Sunday (Oct. 20). On the final Sunday, the shuttles will leave the museum on the hour from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with hourly return trips from the fair to the museum from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Parking is free at the South Carolina State Museum and each passenger will receive a $5 food voucher to be used at any food concession stand on the fairgrounds.
For a full schedule of the events at the South Carolina State Fair, click here.
