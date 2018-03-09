(WLTX) - It's Labor Day, a time set aside each year to honor the achievement of America's workers.

According to the U.S. Department of labor, Labor Day was created as a workingman's holiday in 1882.

It was officially made a U.S. holiday when President Grover Cleveland signed a law in 1877 recognizing the occasion.

In the 19th century, the labor movement was growing stronger. There was a tradition of having parades, picnics and other celebrations in support of labor issues, like shorter hours and better pay.

On September 5th, 1882, a massive parade and festival was thrown by the Central Labor Union in New York where workers lost a day of pay to participate and faced community backlash for marching. Still, an estimated 10,000 marchers showed up in support of workers.

Newspapers declared it a success and "a day of the people." Pretty soon, other states picked up the idea of a day celebrating workers.

The first Monday of September was declared national Labor Day in 1894.

Over the years, the holiday has taken on another tradition, becoming the end of the summer travel season. Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians were expected to travel more than 50 miles from home.

So if you're spending the day relaxing--or if you're one of those who IS having to work today--News19 would like to wish everyone a Happy Labor Day!

